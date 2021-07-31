Parliamentarians come up to eradicate polio: Speaker

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that all the parliamentarians in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) Assembly would come up in polio eradication campaign to reject the propaganda spreading against polio drives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that all the parliamentarians in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) Assembly would come up in polio eradication campaign to reject the propaganda spreading against polio drives.

In a video message, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that the provincial government is taking stringing afoot under the presidentship of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan to wipe out polio from province.

He said that luckily no case of polio has been reported in 2021 KP, adding the campaign would be continued in future also to save our children from polio.