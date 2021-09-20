UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 18,937 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Nears 37,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:07 PM

Philippines logs 18,937 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 37,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,937 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,385,616.

MANILA, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,937 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,385,616.

The DOH also reported 146 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 36,934, as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread in the country.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Delta variant detected increased from 5 percent in June to 89 percent of lineages detected in August.

The Delta variant is now "the most common lineage" among the more than 12,500 sequenced samples in the country, Vergeire said in an online briefing.

She said the number of cases in Metro Manila "continues to increase but at a slower rate," warning that the number of cases has not hit its peak.

DOH experts have projected cases to peak by the end of September or early October, while Vergeire said the projection could change.

She said that 97 areas in the country are classified under alert level 4, meaning that the hospital utilization rate is more than 70 percent.

On the COVID-19 related deaths, Vergeire said deaths in the country have been increasing since the last week of July, and a new peak was seen in mid-August.

She said the country's average daily deaths in August hit 155, exceeding those recorded in April this year, and partial data for September showed an average of 99 deaths per day.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested nearly 19 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Metro Rosario Alert Manila Philippines January April June July August September October 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Gunmen kill police inspector in southeast Nigeria

Gunmen kill police inspector in southeast Nigeria

2 minutes ago
 75 pct of Cambodia's population inoculated against ..

75 pct of Cambodia's population inoculated against COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 2,851 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more de ..

Mongolia logs 2,851 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Russia Engages About 20 Warships, Submarines in Bl ..

Russia Engages About 20 Warships, Submarines in Black Sea Naval Drills - Fleet S ..

2 minutes ago
 Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

5 minutes ago
 Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 fi ..

Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.