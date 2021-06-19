UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 6,959 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,959 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,353,220

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,959 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,353,220.

The death toll climbed to 23,538 after 153 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

