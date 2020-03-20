UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Records 230 COVID-19 Cases, Imposes Travel Ban On Foreigners

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

Philippines records 230 COVID-19 cases, imposes travel ban on foreigners

The number of COVID-19 infection cases in the Philippines rose to 230, the Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Friday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 infection cases in the Philippines rose to 230, the Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Friday.

Undersecretary of DOH Maria Rosario Vergeire said that a 65-year-old Filipino male patient from Metro Manila with a travel history to Singapore died on March 17, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 18.

In addition, eight patients in the Philippines have recovered from the COVID-19.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases forced the Philippine government to place the main island of Luzon, including Metro Manila, under a 30-day "enhanced community quarantine" on Monday to restrict the movement of people in an effort to slow down the COVID-19 infection.

Moreover, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) of the Philippines announced "a temporary travel ban on foreigners" entering the Philippines starting midnight March 22.

"Only overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), repatriating Filipinos, their foreign spouses and children (provided that the foreign spouse and children are travelling with the Filipino national), foreign government and international organization officials accredited to the Philippines, will be allowed to enter the country," said the DOTr statement.

Departing Filipino tourists are temporarily not allowed to leave the country.

The DOTr said land, air and sea travel of policemen and soldiers for official business, especially those transporting medical supplies, laboratory specimens related to the COVID-19, and other humanitarian assistance, will be allowed.

Meanwhile, the DOTr said sweeper flights for foreign nationals to bring them to the airports will be allowed to continue operations.

In order to restrict the movement of the public, the Philippine government suspended work, mass transport, shuttered schools and imposed travel restrictions.

Related Topics

Business Metro Died Rosario Male Manila Singapore Philippines March From Government

Recent Stories

PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service C ..

12 minutes ago

Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

24 minutes ago

IMF Forecasts Sharp Downside to Italy's Economy Du ..

52 seconds ago

Inqilabi's family demanding for his release

53 seconds ago

10-bed isolation ward set up at DHQ hospital

55 seconds ago

Austria extends confinement measures until April 1 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.