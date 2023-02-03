PKLI state-of-the-art hospital providing best health facilities: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram

The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) is a state-of-the-art hospital in the country for liver and kidney transplantation, says Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) is a state-of-the-art hospital in the country for liver and kidney transplantation, says Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram.

Chairing a meeting at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education here on Friday , he said that the PKLI was far better than India's liver and kidney transplant hospitals.

The minister said that the government wanted to provide better facilities to the patients coming to the PKLI for treatment. He said that the PKLI was the brain child of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He also appreciated Dr. Saeed Akhtar for his services in founding the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

"We are united today to provide more facilities to the patients at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and will not let it become a white elephant," he added.

He informed that the training programs would also be started with the cooperation of the University of Health Sciences and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP).

He said that the best facility of liver and kidney transplantation and dialysis was being provided to the patients in the PKLI. "We will also like to offer services to overseas Pakistanis through Pakistan Kidney and Delivery Institute," Dr Javaid said. He directed the IDP to complete the ongoing development work in PKLI as soon as possible. "We want to take Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute towards solarisation," the minister said.

Earlier, the Minister Dr. Javed Akram reviewed the measures taken to provide more facilities to patients at the PKLI Pakistan during the meeting. Dean PKLI Professor Faisal Saud Dar Presented the performance of PKLI to Health Minister.

Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary (Admin) Ashraf, Deputy Secretary Bakhtiar, Dr. Saeed Akhtar, Professor Amjad, Dean of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Prof. Faisal Saud Dar, Dr. Faisal Ameer and officers of IDAP attended the meeting.