Plan devised for dengue control: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said on Saturday that a comprehensive plan had been devised to control dengue larvae in the current season.

Chairing a meeting here, he directed the divisional administration to ensure implementation of the plan and activate the surveillance teams for the purpose.

He said that the surveillance schedule should be revamped and all methods of public awareness should be used for controlling dengue effectively.

He also directed the divisional administration to remove all flaws and hardships highlighted during the previous campaign so that 100 per cent results of recent anti-dengue drive could be achieved.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mian Aftab Ahmad, Additional Commissioners Rae Wajid Ali, Mehboob Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator for Anti Dengue Control Programme Dr Aurangzaib were also present. Deputy commissioners of district Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh participated through video link.