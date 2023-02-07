UrduPoint.com

PMA Concerns Over Shortage Of PGRs Seats In Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) showed concerns over shortage of Post Graduates (PGRs) doctors in government hospitals especially in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) showed concerns over shortage of Post Graduates (PGRs) doctors in government hospitals especially in Nishtar Hospital.

Addressing a dinner hosted for newly recruited PGRs and diploma trainees at Nishtar Hospital, PMA President, Dr Masood Hiraj, said that the association would raise voice in this connection at every relevant forum.

He informed that the House Officers (HOs) and PGRs were the backbone of a teaching hospital like Nishtar adding that PMA welcomes them.

He ensured them of complete support security duty, hostel related and other issues.

Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Abdul Khaliq and others were present.

