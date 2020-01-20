UrduPoint.com
Polio Vaccination Campaign Concludes In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:19 PM

The Anti-Polio campaign concluded on Sunday to vaccinate about 306850 children up to the age of five years across the district

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Polio campaign concluded on Sunday to vaccinate about 306850 children up to the age of five years across the district.

The District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Syed Amjad Ali Shah told media on Monday, about 812 mobile teams, 81 fixed and 08 transit teams were constituted to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

He said the staff involved in the drive, including mobile teams, to visit door to door while fixed centers had been set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as at various other spots to vaccinate children.

The DHO Larkana said that the district had been divided in union councils, union committees which were visited by trained teams to vaccinate the targeted population of children in those areas.

He said the arrangements were reviewed in meetings to make the entire drive a success in peaceful manner.

