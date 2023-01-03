UrduPoint.com

Promotion Of Sports Imperative For Healthy Nation: Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that by promoting sports and entertainment we can become a healthy nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that by promoting sports and entertainment we can become a healthy nation.

"Unfortunately, we stay away from sports and entertainment. The name of the country and the nation can be enlightened in the world by encouraging the talents of the youth. Those who retire from their positions after completing their tenure should start a new life. Life is the name of continuity," he said this while addressing a function organized in honor of outgoing Deputy Director of Culture and Sports Department Nadeemuddin Khan.

Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Charged Parking Kunwar Ayub, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hasan Sajid, Director Sports Complex Kaifulwara and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that in this region of South Asia, everything is tied to the job and at the time of retirement, people suffer from panic and depression.

He said that job can be a source of livelihood but not only single a source of living. "Life has many aspects and it should be lived to the fullest," he added.

Dr Syed Saifur Rahman said that he was trying best to make Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) stand on its own feet. Street lights issues are being fixed and all resources are being utilized to improve the condition of parks. A vigorous campaign against encroachments has been launched, he said.

He said that the revenue collection will be reviewed and improved after 15 days to increase the revenue of KMC.

Director KMC Jameel Farooqui, Saif Abbas, well-known commentator Shahid Nawab, well-known analysts Khalid Mehmood, Nadeemuddin Khan and other speakers also addressed the event.

The administrator presented a commemorative shield to outgoing Deputy Director Nadeemuddin Khan on completion of his tenure.

