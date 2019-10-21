UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Set Up Anti-dengue Camp

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:13 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company set up anti-dengue camp

The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of breeding of dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of breeding of dengue larvae.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak set up a camp at union council 81 Kotha Kalan and distributed pamphlets inscribed with the messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

To make people aware of the cleanliness and its impact on human life,the teams appealed the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

" Keeping our surroundings clean will only help controlling the disease," the spokesman said.

