RDIF to Pour Funds Into Creation of Robot Capable of Conduction 300 COVID Tests Per Hour

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will invest in the creation of a robot capable of conduction 300 coronavirus tests per hour at airports, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Friday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Our tests are in high demand at airports and other locations outside of laboratories, and we will announce [about the creation of] a robotic conveyor that can do 300 tests per hour and does not require highly trained personnel," Dmitriev said, adding that this solution will be beneficial not only for Russia but also for other countries.