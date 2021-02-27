Robust surveillance system in place to monitor SARS COV-2

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :After reporting of UK strain of Coronavirus or SARS COV-2, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination is continuously monitoring the situation through a robust surveillance system.

According to an official of the ministry, Pakistan was among 92 countries of the world where UK strain of Coronavirus or SARS COV-2 (VUI-202012/01) had been detected.

He said that VUI-202012/01 strain was now being seen across the world and continues to be detected in samples in Pakistan while this strain does not cause more severe disease.

He however said that there was evidence that its transmission was faster which highlighted the need to continue following prescribed SOPs and guidelines issued by the government and to get vaccinated if eligible.