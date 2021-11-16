Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 36,818 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,145,912, the response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 36,818 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,145,912, the response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 36,818 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,438 cases (6.

6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.4%.

Saint Petersburg confirmed 3,131 new COVID-19 cases, Moscow registered 2,606 cases and the Moscow region confirmed 2,043 new cases.

The response center reported 1,240 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 257,837.

In the same 24 hours, 34,161 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,846,448.