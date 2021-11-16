UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:31 PM

Russia Confirms 36,818 New COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 36,818 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,145,912, the response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 36,818 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,145,912, the response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 36,818 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,438 cases (6.

6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.4%.

Saint Petersburg confirmed 3,131 new COVID-19 cases, Moscow registered 2,606 cases and the Moscow region confirmed 2,043 new cases.

The response center reported 1,240 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 257,837.

In the same 24 hours, 34,161 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,846,448.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Bar ..

Commercial Stocks of Oil in OECD Fell by 51Mln Barrels in September - IEA

52 seconds ago
 Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his ..

Fawad Chaudhary tenders apology before CEC for his remarks

2 minutes ago
 PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zer ..

PM reduced sales tax on petroleum products to zero: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB ..

Properties of PTDC being handed over provinces, GB, AJK: Senate told

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M ..

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M in October - IEA

2 minutes ago
 IEA Expects Oil Production Growth to Reach 480,000 ..

IEA Expects Oil Production Growth to Reach 480,000 BpD in 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.