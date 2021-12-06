Russia Confirms Omicron Variant Among 2 People Who Arrived From South Africa - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

Two coronavirus-positive passengers who arrived from South Africa to Russia are infected with the Omicron variant, the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Two coronavirus-positive passengers who arrived from South Africa to Russia are infected with the Omicron variant, the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday.

"The Omicron coronavirus variant is confirmed among two patients who had positive PCR tests obtained in the first few days of quarantine as a result of genome-wide sequencing carried out by the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor," the watchdog said in a statement.

The Rospotrebnadzor also said that 10 Russians who arrived from South Africa have tested positive for COVID-19, and variants are yet to be determined.