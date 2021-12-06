UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms Omicron Variant Among 2 People Who Arrived From South Africa - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 04:07 PM

Russia Confirms Omicron Variant Among 2 People Who Arrived From South Africa - Watchdog

Two coronavirus-positive passengers who arrived from South Africa to Russia are infected with the Omicron variant, the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Two coronavirus-positive passengers who arrived from South Africa to Russia are infected with the Omicron variant, the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday.

"The Omicron coronavirus variant is confirmed among two patients who had positive PCR tests obtained in the first few days of quarantine as a result of genome-wide sequencing carried out by the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor," the watchdog said in a statement.

The Rospotrebnadzor also said that 10 Russians who arrived from South Africa have tested positive for COVID-19, and variants are yet to be determined.

Related Topics

Russia South Africa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India cannot erase Kashmiris' love for Pakistan: T ..

India cannot erase Kashmiris' love for Pakistan: TWI

3 minutes ago
 Vaccine developer warns of 'more lethal' pandemic

Vaccine developer warns of 'more lethal' pandemic

3 minutes ago
 Trans Peshawar mulls acquiring more buses for BRT: ..

Trans Peshawar mulls acquiring more buses for BRT: Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 EU Extends Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime fo ..

EU Extends Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime for One Year

3 minutes ago
 Russia Expresses Concerns to India Over US Actions ..

Russia Expresses Concerns to India Over US Actions, AUKUS in Asia-Pacific - Lavr ..

8 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.