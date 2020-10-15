UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 13,754 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Thu 15th October 2020

Russia has registered 13,754 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record-high 14,231 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,354,163, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russia has registered 13,754 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record-high 14,231 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,354,163, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,754 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,427 (24.9 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,354,163.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,942 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,573 yesterday). A total of 638 new cases were recorded in St.

Petersburg (up from 602 yesterday) and 439 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 429 yesterday).

The response center reported a record one-day increase of 286 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 239 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 23,491.

As many as 8,392 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 7,920 yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,048,097.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 52.2 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 286,630 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

