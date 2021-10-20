Russia Records 34,073 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered 34,073 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 33,740 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,094,825, the federal response center said on Wednesday

"Over the past day, 34,073 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,067 cases (9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.42%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,847 infections, up from 5,700 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,274 cases, up from 3,220, and the Moscow region with 2,590 cases, down from 2,955.

The response center reported a new record of 1,028 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,015 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 226,353.

In the same 24 hours, 25,231 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 23,426 the day before, bringing the total to 7,065,712.

