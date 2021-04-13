UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 8,173 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 28, as 8,173 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,320 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 8,173 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,049 cases (12.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the total case count has now reached 4,657,883.

The rate of increase stands at 0.18 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,782 new coronavirus cases over the same period, down from 1,833 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 701 new cases, down from 706 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 533 new cases, down from 569 on Monday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 338 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 277 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 103,601.

Total recoveries increased by 9,611 over the given period, up from 6,656 the previous day, and reached 4,281,776 in total.

