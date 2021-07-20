UrduPoint.com
Russia's COVID-19 Case Total Tops 6Mln - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:28 PM

Russia registered 23,770 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,633 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,006,536, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia registered 23,770 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,633 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,006,536, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 23,770 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,511 cases (10.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.40%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,188 daily infections, down from 4,007 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,478 cases, down from 2,504, and St. Petersburg with 1,934 cases, down from 1,938.

The response center reported 784 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 719 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 149,922.

In the same 24 hours, 22,218 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,764 the day before, bringing the total to 5,382,213.

