S. Korea Bars Servicemen From Leaving Duty Stations Amid COVID-19 Spike - Defense Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The South Korean military has temporarily banned all servicemen from leaving their bases and strengthened social distancing measures as COVID-19 clusters are emerging among military personnel in the wake of overall spike in cases across the country, the defense ministry announced on Thursday.

Until December 7, all servicemen will follow the tightened distancing rules that correspond to the 2.5 level among civilians. Various public events, including lectures, field deployment and training as well as gatherings and officer councils are being canceled or will take place after a commander's permission and with minimum number of personnel. All vacations and work-related travels are banned, along with leaving bases. All religious meetings will take place online. Servicemen's families are also barred from attending civilian religious services.

"Servicemen who violate the rules, get infected with COVID-19 or spread it to others will be severely punished," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was made after dozens of recruits tested positive at the Yeoncheon basic training camp. As of Thursday, there are 66 infected recruits and four infected officers. Other units also reported infection cases. So far, the number of COVID-19 cases in the military is at 341.

Earlier in the day, South Korea confirmed the record of 583 daily new cases of the coronavirus disease. The authorities describe the current situation as the third wave of the pandemic and have already raised the social distancing level to 2.

The country uses a five-tier social distancing system, ranging from 1 to 3 with 0.5 increments.