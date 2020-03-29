UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Batch Of Donations From Jack Ma Foundation And Alibaba Foundation Arrives In Karachi To Help Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:08 AM

Second batch of donations from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Arrives in Karachi to Help Fight Against COVID-19

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation today announced that the second batch of shipment of donated medical supplies, including testing kits and other medical equipment, arrived in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020) The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation today announced that the second batch of shipment of donated medical supplies, including testing kits and other medical equipment, arrived in Pakistan. This is in addition to previous batch, which landed in Pakistan on 25th March.
The National Disaster Management Authority, Government of Pakistan will transport and distribute the supplies throughout the country.

The shipment is part of the donation of medical supplies to 10 Asian countries announced on March 21.

Collectively, the nations will receive a total of 1.8 million masks; kits for testing 210,000 people, 36,000 pieces of protective clothing, as well as essential medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers.
This donation is among a number of aid initiatives from the Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to support the areas of the world most affected by the Covid-19 crisis, sourcing and delivering various types of medical supplies to Asia, United States, Africa, Italy, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Spain and Latin America.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World France Spain Italy Belgium United States Slovenia March From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior extends National Disinfection ..

11 minutes ago

UAE gross bank assets up to AED3.095 trillion in F ..

11 minutes ago

Vivo Extends the Warranty of its Smartphones in Pa ..

16 minutes ago

CPHGC Supports the Fight Against Coronavirus

19 minutes ago

Canada Prime Minister says no air, train travel fo ..

12 minutes ago

&#039;Ta’awon Al Haq 12&#039; military drills co ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.