Seven places declared quarantine in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as seven places in Peshawar have been declared quarantine where suspects of coronavirus would be kept.

One quarantine has been setup at Doranpor Peshawar where 146 people were kept, according to officials documents.

As many as 195 houses at welfare trust colony Badabair, seven houses at Shaheen Colony Bara Road and one house at Bashirabad were declared quarantine.

Similarly, 17 houses were declared quarantine at posh phase 3 Hayatabad, 25 houses on Canal Road and 50 houses at Karkhano market.