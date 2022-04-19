Shanghai: 3,084 local confirmed, 17,332 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China's economic hub Shanghai reported 3,084 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 17,332 local asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

On Monday, seven deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, with their ages ranging from 60 to 101, according to the health commission.

All the deceased had serious underlying health conditions such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, sequelae of cerebral infarction and cerebral hemorrhage, said Wu Qianyu, an official with the commission, adding that none of the elderly had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, a total of 1,211 locally confirmed cases were discharged from hospitals in Shanghai and 22,075 asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine, more than the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported on the same day.