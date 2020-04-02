Six new cases tested positive in Lower Dir: Dr Irshad

Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for the Crises Management Cell Dr Irshad Ali Roghani has confirmed six new positive cases in the district and waiting for another 29 tests' results sent to lab while 35 others out of total 67 suspected declared as negative

Talking to media persons, Dr Irshad Roghani said that they have quarantined 67 suspected and the tests of these suspects sent to lab out of those the test result of 23 have been received with six confirmed positive with 17 other declared as negative. So far a total of 35 suspects have been cleared after their negative tests.

"We are also waiting for the result of 29 patients tests", Dr Irshad said.

He said that they have also taken the samples of the three relatives of a woman died earlier in Talash and all of the three cases came as positive while going for the whole family members and the areas people. He said a confirmed positive case also received from Chakhdara and the areas has been declared quarantine wherein the samples of residents have been sent to lab. "We have also formed three-member medical teams to look into that area," Dr Irshad said.

He said the district administration and district police force have decided to declare the area as quarantine wherein 250 people were settled in 79 homes so that to safe others.