Six New Dengue Cases Arrive At Rawalpindi's Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as six new dengue positive cases arrived at the city allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, while four patients were critical at Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said on Tuesday.

"This year around 3765 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 3749 discharged after recovery".

During the last 24 hours, the Benazir Bhutto Hospital had registered three cases of dengue fever; HFH two while one patient was registered with District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), he informed.

"Presently, 13 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which eight are positive, five positive out of seven in BBH, and four confirmed cases out of the total seven admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 209 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 100 at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 40 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 27 were occupied yet.

Dr Sajjad said that dengue fever cases had dropped to their lowest level since the outbreak of fatal virus as only six to seven cases were reported for the last two days while earlier the number was 20 to 30 and in September, October was 70 to 80 daily.

