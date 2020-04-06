UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Says Coronavirus Deaths Down For 4th Day At 637

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for 4th day at 637

Spain saw a fourth consecutive daily drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths with 637 fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, official figures showed on Monday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain saw a fourth consecutive daily drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths with 637 fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, official figures showed on Monday.

The health ministry said the number, the lowest in 13 days, brought the total number of deaths to 13,055, second only to Italy.

The number of new infections also slowed, rising 3.3 percent to 135,032, down from a rise of 4.8 percent the day before.

Related Topics

Spain Italy From

Recent Stories

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

5 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

9 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

9 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

16 minutes ago

NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

10 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for re ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.