UrduPoint.com

Spain's COVID-19 Cases Top 5 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

Spain's COVID-19 cases top 5 mln

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Spain passed the 5-million mark on Monday after the country's Ministry of Health confirmed 4,485 new cases

MADRID, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Spain passed the 5-million mark on Monday after the country's Ministry of Health confirmed 4,485 new cases.

The new cases, recorded for the 72-hour period from 2:00 p.m. Friday to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, brought the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in the country to 5,002,217.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 87,186 after 54 deaths were reported during the period, according to the ministry.

Also on Monday, Spanish health centers began to give a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to people aged 70 and over.

The latest Ministry of Health data showed that 78.5 percent of the population in Spain, or over 37.2 million people, have received two vaccine doses.

Related Topics

Spain From Million P

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

37 seconds ago
 Sudan protesters defiant as international communit ..

Sudan protesters defiant as international community condemns coup

2 minutes ago
 Training camp for ODIs against West Indies underwa ..

Training camp for ODIs against West Indies underway

2 minutes ago
 Sea level off Dutch coast could rise much faster: ..

Sea level off Dutch coast could rise much faster: report

2 minutes ago
 Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.7 million

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.7 million

14 minutes ago
 South Africa, China hold workshop on traditional m ..

South Africa, China hold workshop on traditional medicine

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.