Spanish Government Distributes Almost 2Mln Vaccines Among Autonomous Communities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Spanish government is distributing 1.7 million Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus among the country's autonomous communities, the Health Ministry of Spain said on Monday.

"Today, more than 1,700,000 new doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines are distributed among autonomous communities and cities," the Spanish Health Ministry said on Twitter.

On July 30, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that 3.4 million additional doses would arrive in the country in August.

In addition, last week, the head of the state said that his country could have "a golden medal in vaccination," as Spain fully vaccinated the largest share of the population out of the 50 largest countries in the world, outstripping the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Germany.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Spain has risen to 81,486 people, and the number of detected cases to almost 4,5 million people.