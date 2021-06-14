The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 223,638 on Monday after over 2,300 new patients were detected a day earlier, official figures from the Health Ministry showed here

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 223,638 on Monday after over 2,300 new patients were detected a day earlier, official figures from the Health Ministry showed here.

Out of the total figures, the active patient count to date was 32,955 while a total of 2,136 deaths have been reported from the virus.

The Health Ministry said that an average of 2,200 patients were being detected on a daily basis since the month of April and the country was in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic.

Sri Lanka is under a strict nationwide travel restriction which will be lifted on June 21 at 4:00 a.m. local time.

Within the past two months alone, over 100,000 new infections have been reported as Sri Lanka has detected new Delta and Alpha variants of the COVID-19 from several areas, health officials said.

In an aim to bring down the infection rate, the government said it is planning to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its population by August or September this year.