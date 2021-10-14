UrduPoint.com

Study Finds J&J Booster Shot Less Effective Than Moderna, Pfizer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:48 PM

Study Finds J&J Booster Shot Less Effective Than Moderna, Pfizer

A third dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces fewer antibodies than Pfizer or Moderna boosters, CNBC broadcaster reported, citing a study by the US National Institutes of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A third dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces fewer antibodies than Pfizer or Moderna boosters, CNBC broadcaster reported, citing a study by the US National Institutes of Health.

The study on "mixing and matching" the vaccines was carried out on more than 450 adults who received booster doses of one of the three drugs in question, the broadcaster said.

The test subjects were reportedly divided into groups and administered either the same vaccine as the first two doses or a shot of the drug by a different producer. Researchers then measured their antibodies levels two to four weeks after the injection to determine which shots were more effective, according to CNBC.

Even though all combinations showed good results, Moderna and Pfizer boosters produced more antibodies, the study found. However, the research is yet to be peer-reviewed, the broadcaster noted.

Related Topics

Drugs Same All

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption ..

Zeeshan Malik suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

5 minutes ago
 Khokhar appreciates OGRA for crackdown on factorie ..

Khokhar appreciates OGRA for crackdown on factories producing substandard LPG eq ..

12 minutes ago
 Matric result to be announced on Oct 16th

Matric result to be announced on Oct 16th

12 minutes ago
 Man killed, two injured in motorbikes collision

Man killed, two injured in motorbikes collision

12 minutes ago
 'Pakistan Pavilion' receive 55,000 visitors in ope ..

'Pakistan Pavilion' receive 55,000 visitors in opening week of Expo 2020: Razak

12 minutes ago
 Danish man in custody after Norway bow-and-arrow a ..

Danish man in custody after Norway bow-and-arrow attack

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.