Study Finds J&J Booster Shot Less Effective Than Moderna, Pfizer

A third dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces fewer antibodies than Pfizer or Moderna boosters, CNBC broadcaster reported, citing a study by the US National Institutes of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A third dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine produces fewer antibodies than Pfizer or Moderna boosters, CNBC broadcaster reported, citing a study by the US National Institutes of Health.

The study on "mixing and matching" the vaccines was carried out on more than 450 adults who received booster doses of one of the three drugs in question, the broadcaster said.

The test subjects were reportedly divided into groups and administered either the same vaccine as the first two doses or a shot of the drug by a different producer. Researchers then measured their antibodies levels two to four weeks after the injection to determine which shots were more effective, according to CNBC.

Even though all combinations showed good results, Moderna and Pfizer boosters produced more antibodies, the study found. However, the research is yet to be peer-reviewed, the broadcaster noted.