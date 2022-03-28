UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 127 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 03:47 PM

Taiwan has recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases, including 34 locally transmitted infections and 93 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Monday

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Taiwan has recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases, including 34 locally transmitted infections and 93 imported ones, the island's disease monitoring agency said on Monday.

The majority of these new local infections are linked to recently confirmed COVID-19 clusters in Keelung and Taoyuan, the agency added.

Taiwan will maintain its current anti-epidemic measures, such as a mask mandate for April, the agency said, citing a recent rise in local COVID-19 cases around the island.

To date, Taiwan has reported 22,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,693 were local infections.

