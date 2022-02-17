Taiwan reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TAIPEI, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:Taiwan reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 14 of which were locally-transmitted confirmed cases, while the other 54 were imported, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

The new local infections included seven in New Taipei, three in Taipei, two in Kaohsiung, and two in Miaoli, it said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 19,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,353 were local infections.