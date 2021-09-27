Thailand logs 12,353 new COVID-19 cases, 125 more deaths

Thailand's COVID-19 cases increased by 12,353 to 1,561,638 during the past 24 hours, the country's Center for COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) reported Monday

BANGKOK, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand's COVID-19 cases increased by 12,353 to 1,561,638 during the past 24 hours, the country's Center for COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) reported Monday.

Some 125 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Sunday, taking the cumulative fatalities to 16,268, according to the CCSA, the country's COVID-19 task force.

Of the new infections, 12 were imported and 12,341 were locally transmitted, including 1,976 detected in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak.

Some 122,463 patients are receiving medical treatments, with 3,324 in critical condition including 724 on ventilators, the CCSA said.

Thailand has sped up its nationwide inoculation drive to better curb the surge in infections and prepare for the wider reopening of its popular tourist destinations.