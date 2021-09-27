UrduPoint.com

Thailand Logs 12,353 New COVID-19 Cases, 125 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:42 PM

Thailand logs 12,353 new COVID-19 cases, 125 more deaths

Thailand's COVID-19 cases increased by 12,353 to 1,561,638 during the past 24 hours, the country's Center for COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) reported Monday

BANGKOK, Sept. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) --:Thailand's COVID-19 cases increased by 12,353 to 1,561,638 during the past 24 hours, the country's Center for COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) reported Monday.

Some 125 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Sunday, taking the cumulative fatalities to 16,268, according to the CCSA, the country's COVID-19 task force.

Of the new infections, 12 were imported and 12,341 were locally transmitted, including 1,976 detected in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest outbreak.

Some 122,463 patients are receiving medical treatments, with 3,324 in critical condition including 724 on ventilators, the CCSA said.

Thailand has sped up its nationwide inoculation drive to better curb the surge in infections and prepare for the wider reopening of its popular tourist destinations.

Related Topics

Bangkok Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

6 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 25,861 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 25,861 daily COVID-19 cases

29 seconds ago
 Court confirms bail of Khokhar brothers

Court confirms bail of Khokhar brothers

32 seconds ago
 Russia registers 22,498 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 22,498 daily COVID-19 infections

2 minutes ago
 PM deserves appreciation for highlighting Kashmir, ..

PM deserves appreciation for highlighting Kashmir, Afghan issues at UNGA: Bangas ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt prepares customized brand for tourism promoti ..

Govt prepares customized brand for tourism promotion

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.