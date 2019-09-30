UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Punjab Healthcare Commission Cancels Registration Of Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 12:26 PM

The Punjab Healthcare Commission cancels registration of hospital

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has canceled the registration of a private health facility, Zong Baa Hospital, over provision of illegal healthcare services

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ):The Punjab Healthcare Commission has canceled the registration of a private health facility, Zong Baa Hospital, over provision of illegal healthcare services.

The PHC also imposed Rs 0.

45 million fine on the hospital for violating directions of the Commission.

Earlier, in the last May, the PHC had sealed the Hospital, located in Johar Town. However, its owner Cai Guason restarted illegal health services without fulfilling the PHC requirements.

Moreover, the Chinese doctors were not registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council as well.

Related Topics

Punjab China Fine Zong May Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Million

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close lower as US-China trade row wei ..

4 minutes ago

Firing kills a local in Pakpatan

33 minutes ago

12-day special anti-polio campaign in three distri ..

33 minutes ago

Leave the refs alone, says All Blacks coach

33 minutes ago

Central African Republic exempts UAE citizens from ..

1 hour ago

UK Defense Staff Chief Claims Country 'At War' Eve ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.