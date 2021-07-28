UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tibet Launches Mobile Vaccination Van To Reach Remote Residents

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:53 PM

Tibet launches mobile vaccination van to reach remote residents

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has recently rolled out its first mobile vaccination van to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the locals, according to local health authorities

LHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has recently rolled out its first mobile vaccination van to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the locals, according to local health authorities.

Targetting people in remote areas and vulnerable groups including children and senior residents, the mobile vaccination van has come into use in Xigaze's Samdrutse District, where the vaccination rate is about 60 percent, data from the district health commission showed.

About 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be administered daily.

"The mobile vaccination van will drive to schools and nursing homes for the elderly to provide door-to-door services," said Soinam Pedron, director of the district health commission.

Related Topics

Mobile China Xigaze Van From

Recent Stories

Russian, Slovenian Presidents Discuss Agenda Ahead ..

39 seconds ago

Swiss sprinter Wilson fails doping test, out of Ol ..

40 seconds ago

Fiji beat New Zealand to retain Olympic rugby seve ..

42 seconds ago

Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall in Japan's northea ..

47 seconds ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indian Government Ove ..

9 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Is 99% Completed - Operator

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.