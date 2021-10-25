Turkey pushes for higher vaccination rate with 115 mln doses administered

Turkey has administered over 115 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since starting its vaccination campaign in January, the country's health ministry announced Monday

ISTANBUL, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:Turkey has administered over 115 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since starting its vaccination campaign in January, the country's health ministry announced Monday.

More than 55.18 million people have received their first doses, more than 48.

13 million have taken their second shots, and nearly 11 million have received their third booster jabs, the ministry's data showed.

The data indicated that 57.9 percent of the country's 83-million population have been vaccinated with two doses, but were still deemed as inadequate for herd immunity.

Speaking to Haberturk broadcaster, Levent Akin, a member of Turkey's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory board, called for a higher vaccination coverage in Turkey, considering that the contagious Delta variant has been the dominant strain across the country since May.