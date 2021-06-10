Turkey registers 6,454 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com
Turkey on Thursday confirmed 6,454 new COVID-19 cases, including 558 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,306,690, according to its health ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Thursday confirmed 6,454 new COVID-19 cases, including 558 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 5,306,690, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 87 to 48,428, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,179,833 after 6,647 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,018 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 224,193 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 56,123,336.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 18,362,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

