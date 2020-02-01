UrduPoint.com
Two New Polio Cases Reported In Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:56 AM

Two more polio cases have been reported in Sindh on Friday raising the number of cases to four in the province this year

MIRPUR KHAS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Two more polio cases have been reported in Sindh on Friday raising the number of cases to four in the province this year.According to sources, a five-year-old boy from Jacobabad and a four-year-old boy from Mirpur Khas have been affected by polio virus.

With the new cases, the number of polio cases in the province from January 2019 has increased to 30 while the number of polio cases has reached 144 during the same period.

More Stories From Health

