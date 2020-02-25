UrduPoint.com
UAE Suspends Air Services With Iran For One Week Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Official Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:02 PM

The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has halted all passenger and cargo flights to and from Iran for one week due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the possibility of extending the suspension period, the state-run news agency, WAM, reported on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has halted all passenger and cargo flights to and from Iran for one week due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the possibility of extending the suspension period, the state-run news agency, WAM, reported on Tuesday.

The decision comes as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the country, as the number of infected in neighboring Iran is increasing dramatically. As of Tuesday afternoon, Iran has confirmed 95 COVID-19 cases,�15 of them fatal. �

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to register coronavirus cases. According to the country's Health Ministry, 13 people have been infected, and three of them have recovered.

