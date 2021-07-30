UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday that the government would not legislate to force adults to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work, although he backed businesses that will ask their staff to prove their vaccination status before going back into the office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday that the government would not legislate to force adults to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work, although he backed businesses that will ask their staff to prove their vaccination status before going back into the office.

"We are not going to make that legislation that every adult has to be double vaccinated before they go back to the office, but yes, it is a good idea and yes, some companies will require it," Shapps told Sky news broadcaster.

However, he said that vaccine passports would not become mandatory in shops and bars.

Labour lawmaker Jonathan Reynolds, who is also the shadow secretary of state for work and pensions, voiced his disagreement with the minister over the so-called no jab, no job threat.

"I would disagree with what I heard from the Transport Secretary, in terms of vaccine passports. They are not for everyday life, not for work," the opposition lawmaker told Sky News.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that people would need to prove their vaccination status to get into nightclubs and other large, crowded events from September, triggering a heated debate as some Conservative lawmakers are opposed to the vaccination passports.

According to government data, over 37.7 million people � accounting for 71.4 percent of the country's adult population � are already fully vaccinated in the United Kingdom.