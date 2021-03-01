UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNICEF To Supply One Billion Syringes, 10 Mln Safety Boxes To Low Income Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:59 PM

UNICEF to supply one billion syringes, 10 mln safety boxes to low income countries

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will supply up to 1 billion syringes and 10 million safety boxes to 82 countries lower and middle income countries in 2021 to ensure they are ready for COVID-19 vaccinations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will supply up to 1 billion syringes and 10 million safety boxes to 82 countries lower and middle income countries in 2021 to ensure they are ready for COVID-19 vaccinations.

To meet the demand for these vital supplies, UNICEF created a stockpile of almost half a billion syringes in its warehouses in Copenhagen and Dubai in preparation for the broader rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in 82 low- and lower middle-income countries, said a document of UNICEF.

UNICEF has been working with airlines, logistics operators and freight forwarders to ensure the syringes are treated as priority freight, whether they are being shipped direct from a manufacturer or from UNICEF warehouses to the destination country's port of entry.

Although the first deliveries will be transported by air, most of the syringes and safety boxes will be transported by sea due to the large amount of space they take up as cargo.

"In this global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, syringes are as vital as the vaccine itself," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

Related Topics

United Nations Dubai From Billion Million

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 r ..

16 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

58 seconds ago

Ziauddin University holds 75th Emergency Obstetric ..

1 minute ago

Open call for submission of Artworks

3 minutes ago

Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as new bo ..

10 minutes ago

Police impound two NCP trucks

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.