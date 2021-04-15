UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Use Covid-19 Lessons To Battle Deadly Superbugs: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Use Covid-19 lessons to battle deadly superbugs: WHO

Lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic should be used to fight the spread of drug-resistant bacteria, which kill tens of thousands of people each year, the World Health Organization said Thursday

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic should be used to fight the spread of drug-resistant bacteria, which kill tens of thousands of people each year, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

The UN health agency warned that the world was running out of options for fighting so-called superbugs, with few new effective antibiotics in the pipeline.

But it said that the coronavirus crisis, which had dramatically deepened the global understanding of the health and economic implications of an uncontrolled pandemic, could spur progress.

The worldwide push to rein in the pandemic had proven that rapid progress can be made when there is enough political will, the WHO pointed out.

"Antibiotics present the Achilles heel for universal health coverage and our global health security," Haileyesus Getahun, who heads the WHO's antimicrobial resistance division, warned in a statement.

"Opportunities emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic must be seized to bring to the forefront the needs for sustainable investments in (research and development) of new and effective antibiotics." Among other things, he said, there should be a global mechanism to pool funding to battle the scourge of antimicrobial resistance, along the same lines as the mechanisms created to fund the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

Antibiotic resistance happens when bugs become immune to existing drugs, like antibiotics, antivirals or antifungals, rendering minor injuries and common infections potentially deadly.

Resistance has grown in recent years due to overuse of such drugs in humans and also in farm animals.

Related Topics

World United Nations Drugs Progress Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

16 seconds ago

SC bars justice Qazi Faez Isa from making any comm ..

12 minutes ago

Seven arrested, weapons recovered in sargodha

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago

Govt. taking solid steps to improve law and order ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's FMBA Got Permission for Phase 2 Clinical ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.