UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccine Alliance To Create Ebola Vaccine Stockpile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:34 PM

Vaccine alliance to create Ebola vaccine stockpile

Charity alliance Gavi said Thursday it would create a stockpile of 500,000 Ebola vaccines that low-income countries will be able to access for free as they attempt to battle outbreaks of the deadly virus

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Charity alliance Gavi said Thursday it would create a stockpile of 500,000 Ebola vaccines that low-income countries will be able to access for free as they attempt to battle outbreaks of the deadly virus.

"This is a historic milestone in humanity's fight against this horrific disease," Gavi chairwoman Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement announcing the $178 million funding for the stockpile, which will be disbursed between now and 2025.

The stockpiling would start with rVSV-ZEBOV, which is manufactured by the US laboratory Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) and was licensed by the European Commission last month.

"Any of the vaccine manufacturers are free to approach us. For a stockpile, that would only be licensed and WHO (World health Organization) pre-qualified vaccines," Gavi chief executive Seth Berkley told reporters in a dial-in press conference after a two-day meeting of the alliance's board in New Delhi.

"At the moment only Merck has met those two criteria.

And if J&J (Johnson & Johnson's anti-Ebola vaccine) was to meet those criteria as well, we would consider those vaccines as well." The alliance said it would also support preventive vaccination among high-risk populations, such as health workers.

The WHO prequalification programme is meant to cut costs by setting a minimum quality standard for cheaper drugs that could then be used by developing countries.

Seventy-three nations including the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is fighting an epidemic of Ebola in the east of the country, India and Indonesia will be able to access the stockpile for free.

The DRC has used two new vaccines -- rVSV-ZEBOV and J&J's drug -- to help contain the virus that has killed more than 2,000 people since in August 2018.

The Ebola virus is passed on by contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected or recently deceased person.

The death rate is typically high, ranging up to 90 percent in some outbreaks, according to the WHO.

Related Topics

India World Drugs Ngozi New Delhi Alliance Indonesia Congo August 2018 Blood Million

Recent Stories

Classes to be started in Cadet College Mamad Ghat ..

5 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity meets UN Chie ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

21 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President receives UAE Ambassador in Co ..

21 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi opens City Center Almaza in Cairo

51 minutes ago

Canada posts largest trade surplus with US as Chin ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.