Vaccines Of Rabies, Snake Bite Available In Tharparkar: DHO

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar, Dr. Irshad Memon, Tuesday said that anti-rabies and anti snake venom vaccines were widely available at all government hospitals of the district.

In a statement issue here, he refuted the perception created in a section of media about non-availability of vaccines at the government hospitals and clarified that 685 doses of anti-rabies and 940 vial of anti-snake venom were available throughout the district.

The DHO informed that 130 doses of anti-rabies vaccines were available at civil hospital Mithi, 172 at Taluka Hospital Deeplou, 91 at taluka hospital Chhachhro, 176 at taluka hospital Nangarparkar, 36 at taluka hospital Khemy jo Par and 80 doses were available with district health office Mithi.

He further informed that 53 vials of anti snake venom vaccines were available at civil hospital Mithi, 140 at Taluka Hospital Deeplou, 210 at taluka hospital Chhachhro, 133 at taluka hospital Nangarparkar, 204 at taluka hospital Khemy jo Par and 200 vials were available with district health office Mithi.

