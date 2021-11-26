UrduPoint.com

WHO Cautions Against Travel Curbs Over New Covid Variant

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:05 PM

WHO cautions against travel curbs over new Covid variant

The WHO on Friday cautioned against imposing travel restrictions due to the B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant, saying it would take weeks to understand the implications of the newly discovered strain

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The WHO on Friday cautioned against imposing travel restrictions due to the B.1.1.529 Covid-19 variant, saying it would take weeks to understand the implications of the newly discovered strain.

The World Health Organization said its Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) was holding a meeting Friday to discuss the variant first detected through surveillance in South Africa.

As European nations began banning flights from South Africa, the UN health agency said countries should take a risk-based and scientific approach when considering travel curbs in light of the variant -- but cautioned against restrictions.

"WHO is closely monitoring the recently reported variant B.1.1.529," spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a media briefing in Geneva.

"Early analysis shows that this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study.

"It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant has.

"Researchers are working to understand more about the mutations and what they potentially mean for how transmissible or virulent this variant is, and how they may impact on diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.

" Germany and Italy on Friday joined Britain and other European countries in banning most travel from South Africa as governments scramble to prevent the spread of the new variant.

Singapore and Malaysia said they would restrict arrivals from seven African countries.

The WHO is cautious on imposing travel restrictions relating to Covid-19.

"At this point, again, implementing travel measures is being cautioned against," Lindmeier said.

The TAG-VE group began a virtual meeting at 1100 GMT to discuss whether B.1.1.529 should, at this stage, be classified as a variant of interest, or the more troubling variant of concern.

There are currently four variants of concern: Alpha, Beta (which was first documented in South Africa), Gamma and the overwhelmingly dominant Delta.

There are also two variants of interest: Lambda and Mu.

Related Topics

World United Nations Germany Geneva Italy South Africa Malaysia May Christian Media From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

44 seconds ago
 Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for ..

Haaland set to make suprise return from injury for Dortmund

46 seconds ago
 65 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers ..

65 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers in peshawar

50 seconds ago
 Dubai hosts world’s largest run as 146,000 parti ..

Dubai hosts world’s largest run as 146,000 participants join Dubai Run on Shei ..

21 minutes ago
 19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony in the honur of Prof Dr Athar Mahmud

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.