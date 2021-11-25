WHO Extremely Concerned About Increase in COVID-19 Cases in Europe

World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe has expressed grave concerns about increase in the incidence of the COVID-19 disease in the region, a representative of the office told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe has expressed grave concerns about increase in the incidence of the COVID-19 disease in the region, a representative of the office told Sputnik.

"We are very concerned naturally. No country can afford to be complacent and several countries in the European Region are experiencing a surge in cases, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19. As a result, many health care systems are really starting to strain and it's still only the start of the winter season," the office said.

The increase in COVID-19 infections in the region is due to the insufficient vaccination rates, the presence of the delta variant and adverse weather conditions, the WHO representative added in an interview with Sputnik.

She urged those still unimmunized to get their shots at the nearest possible time, stressing that "the unvaccinated are the main driver of the virus."

In November, many European states faced the fifth wave of the COVID-19 disease. The number of daily cases is growing rapidly even in the countries with high vaccination rates, such as Germany and France. The region is currently reporting almost million new infections every two days.

The European authorities are trying to contain the spread of COVID-19 by reimposing mandatory restrictions. On Monday, Austria began the fourth national COVID-19 lockdown. The Swedish authorities will introduce COVID-19 passports in the country starting from December 1.