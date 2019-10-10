UrduPoint.com
'World Mental Health Day' Observed At Government College Women University Faisalabad

Thu 10th October 2019

'World Mental Health Day' observed at Government College Women University Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:The Department of Psychology,Government College Women University Faisalabad organized a walk in connection with 'World Mental Health Day' at the varsity on Thursday.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Shabana Fakhar led the walk while Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer, Director QEC Dr Shehla Qasim, faculty and large number of students participated in the walk.

The psychology department also held a mental health camp in which training was imparted about different therapies, assessment, stress etc.

More Stories From Health

