'World Mental Health Day' Observed At Government College Women University Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:20 PM
The Department of Psychology,Government College Women University Faisalabad organized a walk in connection with 'World Mental Health Day' at the varsity on Thursday
Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Shabana Fakhar led the walk while Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer, Director QEC Dr Shehla Qasim, faculty and large number of students participated in the walk.
The psychology department also held a mental health camp in which training was imparted about different therapies, assessment, stress etc.