'World Mental Health Day' observed at Government College Women University Faisalabad

The Department of Psychology,Government College Women University Faisalabad organized a walk in connection with 'World Mental Health Day' at the varsity on Thursday

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Shabana Fakhar led the walk while Registrar Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli, controller Examinations Rizwana Tanveer, Director QEC Dr Shehla Qasim, faculty and large number of students participated in the walk.

The psychology department also held a mental health camp in which training was imparted about different therapies, assessment, stress etc.