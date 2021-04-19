UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Sees No Hope Of Breakthrough In India-Pakistan Relations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:55 PM

AJK President sees no hope of breakthrough in India-Pakistan relations

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said that Kashmiris want to resolve the Kashmir dispute with India through dialogue but the story of bilateral talks with India is very bitter and disappointing

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said that Kashmiris want to resolve the Kashmir dispute with India through dialogue but the story of bilateral talks with India is very bitter and disappointing.

"Kashmir is not a bilateral dispute - rather it is an international issue, which can only be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means," he said in an interview to an urdu national daily.

The President said that India continues to use the guise of bilateral dialogue to maintain the status quo, exclude people of Kashmir and the UN from diplomatic processes in the past.

Describing Kashmir dispute as core issue between India and Pakistan, Sardar Masood said that no lasting peace and durable relations can be established with India without addressing this central issue.

"No detente between India and Pakistan feasible, workable without addressing the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. That's what history has taught", he emphasized.

President Sardar Masood Khan said that after the abolition of limited autonomy of occupied Kashmir by the Indian government on August 05, 2019, the political representation of the people of various units of Kashmir such as Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir Valley has been greatly reduced.

Commenting on a recent letter sent to the Indian government by UN rapporteurs, AJK president said after scraping of autonomy in August 2019 different groups of Kashmiri society in IOJK faces reduced political representation, participation.

He said that UN rapporteurs very clearly mentioned that the native groups such as Kashmiri, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, Sikh, Ladakhi, and other minorities faced reduced levels of political representation and participation due to the "abolishment of the regional government and its power to legislate." He said that unless India withdraws the steps taken in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on and after August 5, 2019, talks with Delhi would not affect the ground situation in IOJK as suffering and difficulties of Kashmiris are not likely to decrease.

"India is trying to reduce the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir to a political nonentity, reinforce religious and colonial othering of its people and finally strip off their defences. Well, Kashmiris will never cease defending themselves." Making new domicile and citizenship laws introduced by India's BJP government in IOJK, as the target of his scathing criticism, the Azad Kashmir President said that the new laws would certainly cause demographic changes and would undermine the linguistic and cultural rights of the people of the region.

"New laws are colonial-occupational laws designed to displace, dispossess and disenfranchise Kashmiris. UN Rapporteurs' criticism, though welcome, is feeble. What is happening in Occupied Territory is settler-colonialism. No maybes, ifs and buts.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi United Nations Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Citizenship 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh districts to be highlighted for promoting to ..

1 minute ago

US Extends Wind-Down License For Sanctioned Belaru ..

1 minute ago

WHO Experts Recommend Not Requiring Proof of Vacci ..

1 minute ago

Mourinho sacked by Tottenham after 17 months in ch ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court adjourns review petitions in Justice ..

2 minutes ago

EU warns 150,000 Russian troops massed around Ukra ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.