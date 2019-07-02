AJK Prime Minister asks Kashmiris to remember valiant sons of the soil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : People of Jammu and Kashmir cannot forget the valiant sons of the soil, their martyrs and heroes who played a significant role in carrying forward the ongoing liberation struggle in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in a special message issued on Tuesday said.

He said that resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan has the exceptional significance like historic Pakistan Resolution struggle for creation of the country.

He condemned the attempt of creating chaotic and violent situation at the behest of India during the world cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. India, he said was bringing war mongering attitude into sports stadiums. He drew the ICC attention towards the situation and asked to take notice of this vandalism, he added.

He advised the Kashmiris and Pakistanis to take with them the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to the ground in the next match.

"AJK was actually the base camp of Kashmir liberation struggle and its inception was aimed at intensifying the Kashmir liberation struggle. All the departments have been directed to ensure taking solid measures for Kashmir liberation struggle," he said.

"Kashmiris across the LoC are our part and parcel and the day was not too far when they would free themselves from the forcible occupation of India", he noted.

The AJK premier also directed to observe the martyrdom day of Kashmiri hero Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8 and hold functions in different parts of the state on Kashmir Martyrs Day falling on July 13 to observe it in a befitting manner.

He said that the month of July has great significance in the history of Jammu and Kashmir freedom struggle in IOK as well as because of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan being observed on July 10 while death anniversary of founding President of the State Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan falls on July 31.

He directed the concerned officials to observe the anniversaries of Mujahid-e-Awwal and Ghazi-e-Millat.

He said programs to observe the anniversaries would be held in coordination with all political and social parties and members civil society.

Meanwhile the prime minister felicitated Pakistan Snooker team for defeating Indian team in the Asian Snooker Championship held in Doha Qatar. In his felicitation message to Babar Masih and Zulfiqar Qadir he said by winning such a big championship you have won the hearts of the nation.