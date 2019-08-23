UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Seeks World's Immediate Intervention To Save Kashmiris From Mass Genocide

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 09:42 PM

AJK Prime Minister seeks world's immediate intervention to save Kashmiris from mass genocide

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the world community to immediately intervene and save the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir from genocide at the hands of Indian forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the world community to immediately intervene and save the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir from genocide at the hands of Indian forces.

During his meeting with the members of American Pakistan Public Affairs Committee in US city of Taxas, he said the people of the strife-torn Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir were facing the worst kind of difficulties since August 05 after India stabbed Kashmiris depriving them of the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir territory, says an official message released here Friday night.

"Due to continued siege, curfew and restrictions, Kashmiris had no contact with rest of the world due to complete media and communication blackout", he said.

Raja Farooq Haider pointed out the acute shortage of food and medicines in the occupied valley and warned that such deteriorating situation can leads towards biggest human tragedy. "Eight million people have been stranded in their houses and deprived of their all social, political and even religious freedoms through the use of brutal force from last 19 days", he informed.

The AJK Prime Minister said that Indian BJP government is committing genocide of Kashmiris through a systematic plan. The unprovoked shelling at the civilian population is an Indian attempt to shift the focus of the world from deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Valley. He urged the overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to continue to expose the ugly face of India through complete unity among them.

