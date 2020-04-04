AJK Prime Minister urges masses to strictly adhere to preventive measures to avert threat of COVID-19

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that his government was taking every possible measures for safety of the lives of people and urged the public to strictly follow the precautionary and preventive measures

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that his government was taking every possible measures for safety of the lives of people and urged the public to strictly follow the precautionary and preventive measures.

Addressing a ceremony at Municipal Corporation in the State's metropolis, he appealed people to cooperate with the government in implementing its decisions regarding the prevention of the virus.

The prime minister asserted that the government and public together could fight the war against the corona effectively.

"Lock-down and other strict measures are for the safety of the lives of people.

Public as well as concerned authorities must ensure hundred percent implementation on the government directives", Haider added.

He said that government fully understood the hardships and challenges of downtrodden segments of the society and assured that all out cooperation would be extended to the laborer and daily wagers.

He urged public and the civic bodies to maintain cleanliness in their respective areas.

The prime minister reiterated his appeal to the people to stay in their houses and observe social distancing.

On this occasion, he handed over the Red Crescent - donated emergency kits to the Administrator Municipal Corporation Muzaffarabad.